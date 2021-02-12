Global Corn Starch Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle Americas and Others

Corn starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822734

Scope of the Report:

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch concentrated in the United States and China, in which the American is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and be able to maintain low prices.

In recent years, Affected by the downstream demand., corn starch prices have go down, meanwhile, Due to lack of downstream market demand, there was no major breakthrough, leading to some producers in recent years, capacity utilization declined.

China in recent years, corn starch output growth declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production, most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate less than 50%.

Similarly, affected by raw material prices, Chinese corn starch have no obvious advantage, Chinese corn starch have no competitive in foreign markets, less exports in recent years. After 2015 – 2016 industry reshuffle, China’s corn starch industry is gradually mature. Less blind expansion.

Currently, the global corn starch market is saturated, corn starch businesses should consider, for further processing of corn starch to form a complete industrial chain, so that the higher corn products market control.

Currently, corn starch is mainly used for the production of starch sugar, downstream practical application is relatively simple, although corn starch have applications in other fields, but with respect to the food industry, small amount, so how to promote the use of corn starch, is the key factor in the development of corn starch industry.

The worldwide market for Corn Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 29200 million US$ in 2024, from 22300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Corn Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion (Penford Products)

Tate & Lyle Americas

Roquette

Argo

Gea

AVEBE

Nihon Shokuhin Kak

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Xiwang Group

Luzhou Group

COPO

China Starch

Baolingbao Biology

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Hebei Derui Starch Company

Corn Development Company

Longlive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Non-GM Corn Starch,General Corn Starch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Starch Sugar, Beer, Food Industry, Paper Industry, Medicine, Modified Starch, Chemical Industry, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Corn Starch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Corn Starch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Corn Starch in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Corn Starch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Corn Starch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Corn Starch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Corn Starch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald