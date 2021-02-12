Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Evolving Technology and Future Scope 2020 to 2024

Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Biometrics-as-a-Service investments from 2020 till 2024.

The biometrics-as a-service Market was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.89 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period (2020-2024).

The Global Biometrics-as-a-Service market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Gemalto N.V. (3M Cogent), Leidos Holdings, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, BioEngagable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, ImageWare Systems, Inc., M2SYS Technology – Kernellî Inc., Mobbeel Solutions, S.L.L., Precise Biometrics, SIC Biometrics, IriTech, Inc., BioID AG, Aware, Inc., IDEMIA France SAS, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC among others.

Scope of the Report

Biometrics-as-a service is a software that is owned and managed remotely by one or more providers. In order to identify and authenticate people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics biometrics technology is used, however, biometrics-as-a-service uses the established benefits of software-as-a-service.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Register the Highest Growth

– With banking service providers investing in mobile app services to operate, the pressure to provide safe banking services through mobile apps persists. A majority of the banking apps and wallets are using advanced authentication ways, like fingerprint and two-factor authentication, facial and voice recognition.

– For instance, in 2018, at the request of the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media and the CBR, Tinkoff Bank, and VTB Bank developed the Unified Biometrics System. this was done during the 29th meeting of the Council of the Association of Banks – Russia by the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), Olga Skorobogatova, where 400 branches of banks in 140 cities across Russia would start collecting the biometric data of its customers.

– The number of web attacks has increased drastically since 2015 and is expected to further increase, with the emergence of multiple platforms for transactions, the vulnerability to hacking and loss is expected to sustain. This is further creating a demand for advanced and effective authentication methods, like biometrics to be put in place to mitigate such risks.

The key insights of the Biometrics-as-a-Service Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Biometrics-as-a-Service market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Biometrics-as-a-Service market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Biometrics-as-a-Service Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Biometrics-as-a-Service Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Biometrics-as-a-Service Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Biometrics-as-a-Service industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

