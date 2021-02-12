Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Technology Advancement and Future Prospect 2020

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media investments from 2020 till 2024.

The AI Market in Social Media valued at USD 633.17 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,884.9 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 28.77%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Snap Inc., Clarabridge Inc., HootSuite Media Inc., Meltwater News US Inc., Crimson Hexagon Inc., Sprout Social Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

The AI in Social Media market is segmented by Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, NLP), Application (Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Image Recognition, Predictive Risk Assessment), Service (Managed Service, Professional Service).

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Witness a Significant Growth



The expectations for assistive experiences will continue to boost application of AI in social media for retailers. Both the technologies are rapidly taking over the world of marketing, by replacing most of the traditional methods of advertising, such as TV, pamphlets, and newspaper ads.

– AI is enabling the retail industry to provide personalized product recommendations, data-driven in-store experiences and image recognition search through consumer’s social posts uncovering hidden patterns in the massive datasets.

– According to a recent study by IBM Corporation, 91% of retail executives familiar with Artificial Intelligence believe that it will play a disruptive role in their organization.

– For retailers like Target, Walmart, and others, which depend on increased consumer expenditure and strong competition from e-commerce platforms, AI adoption for boosting sales and loyalty is crucial.

