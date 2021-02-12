Adaptive Security Market 2020 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Cisco Systems Inc., Rapid7 Inc., RSA Security Inc

Global Adaptive Security Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Adaptive Security including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Adaptive Security investments from 2020 till 2024.

The adaptive security market was valued at USD 4.78 billion and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2024).

The Global Adaptive Security market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Cisco Systems Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Rapid7 Inc., RSA Security Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fireeye Inc., Panda Security Inc., Illumio Inc., Cloudwick Inc., Aruba Networks Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

Adaptive security is a security model in which the monitoring of threats remains incessant and improves as cyber security risks change and evolve over time. Adaptive security software studies behaviors and patterns rather than just examining log files, monitoring checkpoints, and responding to alerts. The objective of adaptive security is to build a feedback loop of threat detection, visibility, and prevention that consistently becomes more effective. Adaptive security is an intuitive intelligence approach, which is expected to recognize techniques and methods used by cybercriminals, and avert an attack from occurring and potentially respond to a breach in milliseconds.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud to Hold Significant Share

– Cloud security enables businesses to reduce capital and personnel, because the up-front cost to deploy than the traditional premise-based tools. Also, the vendor provides the bandwidth, IT staff, and infrastructure to secure the data.

– The snowballing rate of adoption of cloud solutions and services by companies, owing to the increased agility, lower capital costs and streamlined operation (right from software to infrastructure-as-a-service) demands equally dynamic cloud protection. This new environment demands cloud-based adaptive security.

– With the growing complexity of cyber attacks, the latency, delays, and risks associated with running confidential data from a cloud provider are at stake.

– Thus, organizations are now looking to deploy a hybrid solution, where the on-premise solutions automatically update and secure the network protection regularly, as well as leverage the cloud to provide a second layer of defense against various attacks.

