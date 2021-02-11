Near Field Communications (NFC) Market 2019 Strategic Assessments – Broadcom, DeviceFidelity, Gemalto, Huawei Technologies, Identive

This Near Field Communications (NFC) Market study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Near Field Communications (NFC) market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Near Field Communications (NFC) market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Near Field Communications (NFC) Market is expected to reach US$ +21 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of +17% between 2019 and 2025.

The increased penetration of smartphones is one of the key factors expected to foster the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. NFC-enabled smartphones are often being used for peer-to-peer communication and card emulator applications. Furthermore, the increasing application of NFC chips is encouraging OEMs for integrating NFC chips in their products. This will further drive the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years.

Near Field Communications (NFC) Market, technology is mainly used in smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). Near field communication (NFC) is an array of protocols based on a wireless interface that enables communication devices and electronic gadgets to establish radio communication with each other under proximity. The world NFC market share is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

Broadcom, DeviceFidelity, Gemalto, Huawei Technologies, Identive, Infineon Technologies, Inside Secure, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, On Track Innovations(OTI), Renesas Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Stmicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba

Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market by Type

PC & laptop

Smartphone & Tablet

Others

Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Market by Application

Banking & Finance

Retail

Automotive

Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Residential & Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Others

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Key players of the global Near Field Communications (NFC) market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses and main business. The Near Field Communications (NFC) report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership

MediaTek is a global manufacturer and developer of semiconductors and it also develops tightly-integrated and power-efficient system-on-chips that are deployed in mobiles, network & connectivity, automated driving, home entertainment and the IoT

In 2017, MediaTek and STMicroelectronics joined hands to develop NFC technology into mobile platform design. The collaboration was aimed to develop independent solutions that provide secured sources for OEMs and also constitute NFC controllers with an optional embedded secure element.

THE OBJECTIVES OF THE REPORT

Determining and projecting the size of the Near Field Communications (NFC) market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2025. Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions. Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

CONTENTS OF THE 15 CHAPTERS FOR THIS NEAR FIELD COMMUNICATIONS (NFC) MARKET STUDY

Chapter 1 To describe Near Field Communications (NFC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Near Field Communications (NFC), with sales, revenue, and price of Near Field Communications (NFC), in 2018 and 2019

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019

Chapter 4 To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Life Jack, for each region, from 2014 to 2019

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019

Chapter 12 Near Field Communications (NFC) Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 To describe Near Field Communications (NFC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Near Field Communications (NFC) are as follows

History Year 2014 to 2018

Base Year 2018

Estimated Year 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

