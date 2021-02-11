Latest Trending Report On Combined Heat and Power Market Growing at a CAGR During 2020-2027 with Top Key Players Like EDF Group, BDR Thermea Group, General Electric Company

The Combined Heat and Power market to Combined Heat and Power sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Combined Heat and Power market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The combined heat and power or cogeneration refers to the use of heat engines or power stations for the simultaneous generation of electricity and useful heat. Rising distributed power generation in the Asia Pacific and Europe region is expected to create a positive outlook for the combined heat and power market. Also, the favorable government initiatives in these regions are complimenting the current market landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report include EDF Group, BDR Thermea Group, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Centrica, Gruppo AB, Marathon Engine Systems, 2G ENERGY INTERNATIONAL, Yanmar Group Companies, Veolia Environnement S.A.

The combined heat and power market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the high demand for energy efficiency across industries coupled with the increasing use of natural gas for power generation. Moreover, several government programs and initiatives promoting cogeneration are encouraging market growth. However, high installation costs and maintenance costs may hamper the growth of the combined heat and power market. On the other hand, emerging technologies such as fuel cell-based micro CHP is expected to provide excellent growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Combined Heat and Power industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global combined heat and power market is segmented on the basis of fuel, prime mover, capacity, and end user. By fuel, the market is segmented as natural gas and LPG, coal, renewable energy, and others. On the basis of the prime mover, the market is segmented as Stirling engine, internal combustion engine, and fuel cell. Based on capacity, the market is segmented as micro CHP and macro CHP. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial, industrial, and others.

The Combined Heat and Power market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

