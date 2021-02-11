Global Riflescope Market 2019 – 2024 | By Top Key Players Analysis Like Bushnell, Leupold, Burris, Nikon and Others

Riflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822729

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the world sales volume of riflescope reached to 9099 K Units. Globally, riflescope producers are concentrated in USA, Japan and Germany. Leading players in riflescope industry are Bushnell, Leupold, Burris, Nikon and Schmidt-Bender.

Riflescope is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top three producers account for 18.36% of the market in terms of revenue.

Most companies involved in this industry are professional manufacturers of riflescope and binocular with no other major products, while some players are well known lens producers that supply high-quality products, such as Nikon and Zeiss.

The riflescope is driven by several factors, among which the most crucial ones are hunting, shooting sports and armed forces. Hunting is the major application of riflescope, which accounted for 24.4%. of world riflescope consumption in 2016 in terms of volume. Shooting sports and hunting have emerging to be a fast-growing market of riflescope in developed countries.

The worldwide market for Riflescope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 5490 million US$ in 2024, from 3800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Riflescope in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Sightron

Simmons

Sightmark

Norinco Group

SAM ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

Ntans

Holosun

SIG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Telescopic Sight, Collimating Optical Sight, Reflex Sight

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hunting, Shooting Sports, Armed Forces

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Riflescope product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Riflescope, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Riflescope in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Riflescope competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Riflescope breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Riflescope market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Riflescope sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald