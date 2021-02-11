Global Dry Construction Material Market 2019 – 2024 Analysis By Top Key Players Like Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, USG, Nippon and Others

Building material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic.

The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.

China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The worldwide market for Dry Construction Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 104000 million US$ in 2024, from 77600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dry Construction Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Knauf

Saint Gobain

BaoWu

ArcelorMittal

USG

CSR

Nippon

Etex

Boral

Arauco

AWI

Kronospan

BNBM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dry Construction Material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dry Construction Material, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dry Construction Material in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dry Construction Material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dry Construction Material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dry Construction Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dry Construction Material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

