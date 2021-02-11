Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market 2019 – 2024 | By Top Key Players Like Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Hershey, FUJI OIL and Others

Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822732

The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Scope of the Report:

Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa & Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016.

Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa & Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa & Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa & Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa & Chocolate products. So, Cocoa & Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa & Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.

The major raw materials for Cocoa & Chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate. The production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of Cocoa & Chocolate. The Cocoa & Chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cocoa & Chocolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 63600 million US$ in 2024, from 49400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cocoa & Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cmoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Cocoa, Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Confectionery, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cocoa & Chocolate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cocoa & Chocolate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cocoa & Chocolate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cocoa & Chocolate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cocoa & Chocolate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cocoa & Chocolate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cocoa & Chocolate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald