Global Calcium Oxalate Market 2019 – 2024 | By Top Key Players Analysis Like Hummel Croton, Hefei Asialon Chemical and Others

Calcium oxalate (in archaic terminology, oxalate of lime) is a calcium salt of oxalic acid with the chemical formula CaC2O4. It is a chemical compound that forms envelope-shaped crystals, known in plants as raphides. A major constituent of human kidney stones, calcium oxalate is also found in beerstone, a scale that forms on containers used in breweries. The calcium oxalate in our report refers to industrial grade calcium oxalate.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822731

Scope of the Report:

The global Calcium Oxalate industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China and USA, such as Hummel Croton, Hefei Asialon Chemical, Guangdong Joy Chemical and Shanghai Dafeng Chemical. At present, Hefei Asialon Chemical is the world leader, holding 32.59% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Calcium Oxalate increases from 246.75 MT in 2012 to 296.15 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.67%. In 2016, the global Calcium Oxalate consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 53.82% of global consumption of Calcium Oxalate.

Calcium Oxalate downstream is wide and recently Calcium Oxalate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Ceramic Glazes and Preparation of Oxalates etc. Globally, the Calcium Oxalate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Ceramic Glazes and Preparation of Oxalates. Ceramic Glazes and Preparation of Oxalates accounts for nearly 87.46% of total downstream consumption of Calcium Oxalate in global.

Calcium Oxalate can be mainly divided into Purity 98-99% and Purity >99% which Purity >99% captures about 69.38% of Calcium Oxalate market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Calcium Oxalate.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Calcium Oxalate consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Calcium Oxalate is estimated to be 409.81 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Calcium Oxalate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Oxalate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hummel Croton

Hefei Asialon Chemical

Guangdong Joy Chemical

Shanghai Dafeng Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Purity 98-99%, Purity >99%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Ceramic Glazes, Preparation of Oxalates, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Oxalate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Oxalate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Oxalate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Calcium Oxalate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Calcium Oxalate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Calcium Oxalate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Oxalate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald