Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2020-2027 with Top Key Players Like ABB Ltd, Autogrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Inc.

The Distributed Energy Resource Management System market to Distributed Energy Resource Management System sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Distributed Energy Resource Management System market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) enable the utilities for managing the distribution grids with various connected energy generation assets. The factors including inadequate centralized supply of electricity, increasing awareness for reduction of carbon footprint, and paradigm shift to green technology are supplementing the growth of the DERMS market. However, high capital cost is projected to adversely impact the market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Autogrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Inc., Enernoc, Inc., General Electric, Open Access Technology International, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Spirae, Inc.

The rising demand for energy across the world is driving the distributed energy resource management system market. Moreover, inadequate power supply by the centralized power systems paired with the rising prices of the systems are anticipated to fuel the demand for distributed energy resource management system market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Distributed Energy Resource Management System industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global distributed energy resource management system market is segmented on the basis of technology, solution type, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented into energy storage, wind, solar PV, and combined heat & power. On the basis of solution type, the distributed energy resource management system market is segmented into management & control, analytics, and virtual power plants. On the basis of end user, the distributed energy resource management system market is segmented into government, commercial, residential, military, industrial, and others.

The Distributed Energy Resource Management System market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

