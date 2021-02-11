Coffee Pod Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Coffee Pod Industry

This report studies the global Coffee Pod market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coffee Pod market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

A coffee pod or a single-serve coffee container is a coffee preparing method that prepares only enough coffee for a single or double serving. Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs are the different styles of coffee pods available in the market.

The global Coffee Pod market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nestl (Switzerland)

Kraft Foods (U.S.)

Luigi Lavazza (Italy)

Keurig Green Mountain (U.S.)

Coffechino (UK)

The J.M. Smucker (U.S.)

Ethical Coffee Company (Switzerland)

Diedrich Coffee (Australia)

Jacobs Douwe Egberts (Netherlands)

DD IP Holder (Dunkin’ Donuts)

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Soft Coffee

Hard Coffee

Capsules

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Coffee Pod Manufacturers

Coffee Pod Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Coffee Pod Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

Global Coffee Pod Market Research Report 2018

1 Coffee Pod Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coffee Pod

1.2 Coffee Pod Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Coffee Pod Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Coffee Pod Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Soft Coffee

1.2.4 Hard Coffee

1.2.5 Capsules

1.3 Global Coffee Pod Segment by Application

1.3.1 Coffee Pod Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Departmental Stores

1.3.4 Online Stores

1.4 Global Coffee Pod Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Coffee Pod Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Coffee Pod (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Coffee Pod Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Coffee Pod Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Coffee Pod Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Nestl (Switzerland)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Nestl (Switzerland) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Kraft Foods (U.S.)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Kraft Foods (U.S.) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Luigi Lavazza (Italy)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Luigi Lavazza (Italy) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Keurig Green Mountain (U.S.)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain (U.S.) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Coffechino (UK)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Coffechino (UK) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 The J.M. Smucker (U.S.)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 The J.M. Smucker (U.S.) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Ethical Coffee Company (Switzerland)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Ethical Coffee Company (Switzerland) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Diedrich Coffee (Australia)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Diedrich Coffee (Australia) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (Netherlands)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (Netherlands) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 DD IP Holder (Dunkin’ Donuts)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Coffee Pod Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 DD IP Holder (Dunkin’ Donuts) Coffee Pod Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

