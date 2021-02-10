You are here
Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) MarketBusiness General News 

Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market set Awesome Growth at a CAGR 19.7%

Press Release

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market include Toshiba Corp (USA), ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Stmicro electronics, Siemens AG, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of wireless technologies and reducing the cost of wireless sensors are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, high installation costs are hindering the market growth.

Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) can be defined as a self-configured and infrastructure-less wireless network to monitor physical or environmental conditions. A sink or base station acts as an interface between users and the network. Typically a wireless sensor network contains hundreds of thousands of sensor nodes.

Based on Type, the Underwater WSN segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the Underwater Wireless Sensor Networks (UWSNs) contains several components such as vehicles and sensors that are deployed in a specific acoustic area to perform collaborative monitoring and data collection tasks. On the basis of geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smart factories, intelligent mechanized, and the presence of many network manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the North American market in the near future.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market include Toshiba Corp (USA), ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Stmicro electronics, Siemens AG, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd, General Electric, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Episensor Ltd., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, Emerson Electric Co, Chevron Corporation, Atmel Corporation and Ambient Micro.

Sensors Covered:

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometers

Proximity

Pressure Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Level Sensor

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)

Image & Surveillance Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Heart Rate Sensors

Flow Sensor

Chemical & Gas Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensors

Ambient Light Sensors

Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Based Sensors

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Sensors • Other Sensors

Technologies Covered:

Wireless HART

Bluetooth & Bluetooth Smart

Wi-Fi And WLAN

Enocean

ISA100.11a

Zigbee

Z-Wave

Dash 7

Ipv6

Other Technologies

Topologies Covered:

Star

Mesh

Hybrid

Tree

Products Covered:

Software

Services

Hardware

Types Covered:

Underwater WSN

Underground WSN

Terrestrial WSN

Multimedia WSN

Mobile WSN

Other Types

Channels Covered:

Direct Sales

Distributor

Applications Covered:

Wildlife Instrumentation

Wearable Devices

Sensor and Robots

Nanoscopic sensing

Habitat Monitoring

Highway Monitoring

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Agriculture

Automation

Healthcare

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Food & Beverages

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace & Defense

Military And Homeland Security

Automotive and Manufacturing

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Metal and Mining

Oil & Gas

Power & Energy

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Water and Wastewater

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1940155-wireless-sensor-networks

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

