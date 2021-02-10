Waterproof and Weatherproof Label Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

The Waterproof and Weatherproof Label market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Waterproof and Weatherproof Label market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

Segmentation

Naval, land and airborne are the various product types of the active protection system market. In 2016, land segment is the major market for active protection system followed by airborne and expected to be the same for the forecast period. The land segment is also growing at the high CAGR for the forecast period. Increasing threats from terrorist and cyber-attacks is one of the major factor driving the demand of land segment in active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The active protection system market has been segmented on the basis of system types into radar decoy, electro-optics jammers, infrared decoy, directed energy, light weapon defense, rocket/missile based and others. In 2016, radar decoy segment dominated the market followed by infrared decoy segment and expected to be the same for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the terrorist activities and increase in the investment in military segment by developing countries are some of the major factor boosting the market for the radar decoy segment in active protection system market.

The active protection system market has been segmented on the basis of end users into homeland security and defense. In 2016, defense segment dominated the market followed by homeland security segment and is expected to continue in the coming years. Increasing demand of land based defense, increasing demand for advanced weapon and increase in the terrorist activities are some of the major factor driving the market for the defense segment in active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Global Active Protection Systems Market: Geographical Analysis

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America dominated the market followed by Europe and is expected to continue in the coming years. The U.S. is the key market for the active protection systems market for North America region as well as globally. Replacement of old technology with new advanced technology is major factor boosting the market for the U.S. active protection systems for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The U.K. is expected to be the key market for the active protection system market in Europe region. Modernization of the defense equipment is one of the major factor boosting the market for the active protection systems in the U.K.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period. Increase in the demand of land based defense and increase in the investment in defense are some of the major factor boosting the demand of active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. China is expected to be the major market for Asia Pacific active protection system market. In addition, China held the largest share for the active protection systems market in Asia Pacific in 2016. It is also expected to experience healthy growth in the coming years. Geopolitical instabilities is the major factor boosting the market for the active protection systems in China during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Global Active Protection Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players profiled in this report include The Raytheon Company (United States), SAAB AB (Sweden), KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA (Russia), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Safran Electronics & Defence (France), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Artis, LLC (United States) and Israel Military Industries (Israel).

The segments covered in the active protection system market are as follows:

Global Active Protection System Market: By Platform

Naval

Land

Airborne

Global Active Protection System Market: By System Type

Radar Decoy

Electro-Optics Jammers

Infrared Decoy

Directed Energy

Light Weapon Defense

Rocket/Missile Based

Others

Global Active Protection System Market: By End User

Defense

Homeland Security

Global Active Protection System Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



The regional analysis covers in the Market Report:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

