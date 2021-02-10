Utility Terrain Vehicles Market – Witness an Unsold Story by Profiled Players Honda Motors, John Deere, Tomcar

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Utility Terrain Vehicles – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Utility Terrain Vehicles Market . The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Utility Terrain Vehicles Market . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Arctic Cat, KTM AG, Caterpillar, Massimo Motor, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Polaris Industries, Honda Motors, John Deere, Tomcar, Kubota, Husqvarna AB etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Utility Terrain Vehicles Market is accounted for $5.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing importance of enhanced mobility vehicles in construction and agricultural activities, Rapid urbanization in emerging nations and rising youth indulgence in recreational activities such as hunting, and fishing are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of these vehicles is restraining the market growth.

A utility terrain vehicle (UTV) is a vehicle designed to complete tasks in a more efficient manner than a general-purpose vehicle. It is also known as a side-by-side, four-wheel drive off-road vehicle, with a capacity of two to six person. Recreational off-highway (ROV) or multi-purpose off-highway utility vehicles (MOHUV) are other terms used for this vehicle.

Depending on application, Sport Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) segment has witnessed the considerable growth during the forecast period due to rising racing and trailing adventure events. In addition, increasing demand for higher efficiency and ORVs present greater performance is fueling the segment growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rapid infrastructure development, increasing urban population and proliferating agriculture and construction industry are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Displacements Covered:

• More than 800 cc

• 400 – 800 cc

• Less Than 400 cc

Applications Covered:

• Sport Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV)

Work Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV)

• Recreation

• Military

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

• SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

….Continued

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

