Tire Cord Fabrics – Global Market Projected to Cross 7.89 billion US$ by 2026

Press Release

A new market study on Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Kolon Industries Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Teijin Ltd. , Firestone Fibers & Textile Company, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Century Enka Limited, SRF Ltd., Cordenka GmbH & Co Kg, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market is accounted for $4.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rise in vehicle usage and growth in the awareness for biodegradable products are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

Tire cord fabric is an industrial grade fabric that is manufactured through the use of high persistence yarns. It play the role of reinforcing materials in automotive and vehicle tires and are designed and used in a way that helps sustain the shape of tires, while concurrently following vehicle weight. Tire cord fabrics impart critical performance related qualities to the tires such as abrasion resistance, increased strength, and deformation control.

Based on Material Type, Nylon segment has witnessed the considerable growth during the forecast period due to its capability to offer high strength, tenacity, robustness, relatively superior fatigue resistance, and good adhesion to rubber. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the highest market growth during the forecast period due to rising passenger vehicle production in China and India. In these countries the vehicle production is rising at a rapid rate since of the presence of major automotive players.

Some of the key players profiled in the Tire Cord Fabrics Market include Kolon Industries Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Teijin Ltd. , Firestone Fibers & Textile Company, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Century Enka Limited, SRF Ltd., Cordenka GmbH & Co Kg, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S and Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

Material Types Covered:

Polyamide Tire Cord Fabric

Rayon Tire Cord Fabric

Nylon Tire Cord Fabric

Polyester Tire Cord Fabric

Aramid Tire Cord Fabric

Steel

Other Material Types

Tire Types Covered:

High Performance Tires

Bias Tires

Radial Tires

Vehicle Types Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Military Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Mining Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Aircrafts

Bicycles

Motorbikes

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUVs)

Other Vehicles

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

