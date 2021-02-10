Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Dynamics?……. Becomes Attractive Again

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Satellite Launch Vehicle – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market . The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Launch Vehicle market include ARCA Space, Blue Origin, Boeing Space and Communications, Bristol Spaceplanes, E Prime Aerospace, Eurockot, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Kelly Space & Technology, Lockheed Martin etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2026. Growing remote sensing applications is one of the major factor fuelling market growth. However, regulatory norms restricting the knowledge and resources sharing of technologies related to the launch owing to mission-critical applications are restricting the market growth.

Satellites are launched into earth’s orbits via launch vehicles. Launch Vehicles are used to carry spacecraft to space. The launch system consists of the launch pad, the launch vehicle, and other infrastructure. Launch vehicles are classified on the basis of the amount of mass carried into the orbit and the number of stages. They use boosters to supply early thrust and reduce the mass of further stages, thus allowing for larger payloads to be carried into the orbit.

Based on Orbits, GEO orbit segment accounted for steady growth in satellite launch vehicle market owing to the growing deployment of small size communication satellites. The geostationary orbit is an area in space which allows a satellite to remain in orbit over a single point of the earth’s surface. By Geography, Asia Pacific satellite launch vehicle market share will witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to rising focus on interplanetary missions and a high number of follow-on missions scheduled.

Some of the key players profiled in the Satellite Launch Vehicle market include ARCA Space, Blue Origin, Boeing Space and Communications, Bristol Spaceplanes, E Prime Aerospace, Eurockot, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Kelly Space & Technology, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Scaled Composites LLC, SpaceX, and Virgin Galactic.

Orbits Covered:

• Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO)

• Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

• Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

• Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)

Number of Payloads Covered:

• Primary only

• 6 to 10

• 2 to 5

Launch Activity Covered:

• Non-Commercial

• Commercial

Applications Covered:

• Research & Development

• Navigation

• Communication

• Scientific

• Meteorology

• Earth observation

• Remote sensing

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

