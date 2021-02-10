India Home Automation Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2026 Market Research Report

India Home Automation Industry

Overview

The report on the India Home Automation Market has been published as a market survey and analysis report covering the popular trends in the market while providing a market forecast. The report covers the overall market for the assessment period 2020-2026. The industry overview covering the product definition and applications has been provided. The report also contains a detailed discussion regarding the scope for growth of the industry. With important insights into the industry and current scenario, the report is a source of information for companies and individuals looking into the market.

India Home Automation Market by Types (Lighting, Security, Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, HVAC, Entertainment) By User (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality) Company Profiles & Forecast is a report published by Renub Research. According to this research India Home Automation Market is expected to cross the figure of INR 30,000 Crore by 2022. Home Automation in India is creating big opportunity not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. At present Residential customers have highest market share, whereas in product category, Security Market is the clear winner in Indian home Automation Market. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad and Bangalore, all of these five cities combined market share was more than 50 percent in the total home automation market.

Home Automation Company Profile covered in this report

1) Larsen & Toubro

2) Schneider Electric

3) Johnson Controls

4) AMX LLC

5) Crestron Electronics

6) Home Brain

7) Pert

8) Silvan Innovation Labs

9) Oakter

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of India Home Automation Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the India Home Automation Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the India Home Automation Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1. Executive Summary

2. India Home Automation Market (2013 – 2022)

3. India Home Automation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2022)

4. By Product – India Home Automation Market (2013 – 2022)

5. By User Types – India Home Automation Market (2013 – 2022)

6. India Home Automation Market Analysis by Cities

7. India Home Automation Product Profiling

8. Smart City Project Boost in India Home Automation Market

9. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Home Automation Market Share Analysis

10. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Product Profiling

11. India Home Automation Market – Growth Driver

12. India Home Automation Market – Challenges

13. Home Automation Company Strategy in India

14. Established Company Profiling

14.1 Larsen & Toubro

14.1.1 Larsen & Toubro TELETASK Home Automation Products

14.2 Schneider Electric

14.2.1 Schneider Electric Home Automation Products

14.3 Johnson Controls

14.3.1 Johnson Controls Home Automation Products

14.4 AMX LLC

14.4.1 AMX Home Automation Products

14.5 Crestron Electronics

14.5.1 Crestron Electronics Home Automation Products

15. Startup Company Profiling

15.1 Home Brain

15.1.1 Home Brain Home Automation Products

15.2 Pert

15.2.1 Pert Home Automation Products

15.3 Silvan Innovation Labs

15.3.1 Silvan Innovation Labs Home Automation Products

15.4 Oakter

15.4.1 Oakter Home Automation Products

