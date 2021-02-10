Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is Thriving Worldwide, CAGR upto 9.7%

A new market study on Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Global Health Product Inc., Nestle S.A., Trovita Health Science, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Victius Inc. Etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1940224-enteral-feeding-formulas-global-market-outlook

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is accounted for $4.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, growing geriatric population, growing number of preterm births and rising demand for homecare. However, complications associated with enteral feeding are hindering the market growth.

Enteral feeding is a method to deliver nutrients into the gastrointestinal tract through the use of a tube. It is considered when an individual is not safe for oral intake or oral intake is not adequate to meet nutritional requirements. Enteral feeding tubes are available in various types based on the feeding route such as nasal tube, oral tube and esophagostomy tube.

Amongst Product, the standard formulas segment has considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to their extensive use in a majority of enterally fed patients, especially chronically tube-fed patients.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool for chronic diseases and disorders, increasing incidences of preterm births, rising healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing middle-class population and rising population in emerging APAC countries.

Some of the key players in global enteral feeding formulas market are Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Global Health Product Inc., Nestle S.A., Trovita Health Science, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Victius Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Merck & Co., Inc.

Products Covered:

• Disease-Specific Formulas

• Standard Formulas

• Blenderized Formula

• Fiber Supplemented Formula

• Semi-Elemental Formula

• Polymeric Formula

• Elemental Formula

• Hydrolyzed Formula

• Other Products

Stages Covered:

• Pediatrics

• Adults

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Other Forms

Mode of Deliveries Covered:

• Oral

• Trans-pyloric

• Gastric

Flavor Types Covered:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Therapeutic Areas Covered:

• Malabsorption

• Crohn’s disease

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Congenital Heart Disease

• Kidney Failure

• Choanal atresia

• Inflammatory bowel disease

• Short Bowel Syndrome

• Other Therapeutic Areas

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1940224

Applications Covered:

• Gastroenterology

• Diabetes

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Critical Care

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Market share analysis of the top industry players

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

• SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1940224-enteral-feeding-formulas-global-market-outlook

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1940224-enteral-feeding-formulas-global-market-outlook

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald