Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2019

Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company

Computer Peripheral Equipment is a peripheral device such as mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer and scanner that connects to a computer system to add functionality.

Market Insight:

The global computer peripheral equipment market was valued at $62.2 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $27.4 billion or 0.4% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $13.6 billion or 0.2% of the global computer peripheral equipment market.

Companies in this market are investing significant funds in R&D to develop convenient and ecofriendly monitor devices. The key features include Eye Saver Mode that optimizes the viewing comfort by smartly reducing blue light emissions at the touch of a button, Flicker Free technology that reduces screen flickering for a more comfortable viewing experience, Power Sensor that saves up to 80% energy costs and Smart Ergo Base which gives low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort. For instance, Samsung is developing monitors without the use of PVC making to reduce environmental impact.

Companies Mentioned: HP, IBM, Apple, Logitech, Epson.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the Computer Peripheral Equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Computer Peripheral Equipment market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

Geographic scope:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

