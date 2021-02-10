Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Identify What Really Matter to Consumer at Some Point?

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Bakery Processing Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market . The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Rheon Automatic Machinery, Mondelez International, Nestlé SA, Bühler , GEA Group AG, Allied Bakery Equipment, Erica Record LLC, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Markel Food Group, Global Bakery Solutions etc.

According to HTF, the Global Bakery Processing Equipment is accounted for $7.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors such as rising demand among consumers who became more health conscious and increasing demand among healthy products which consists of low fat, low cholesterol, low sugar, new flavors and introducing technological advancements are fueling the market growth. However, high installation cost and maintenance of each equipment acts as hindrance for the growth of the market. Additionally, rapid increased focus on the processed food safety among consumer has led to the growth of the bakery processing equipment market.

Baking is a method of cooking food that uses prolonged dry heat, normally in an oven, but also in hot ashes, or on hot stones. Bakery equipment is necessary for the processing and handling of bakery products. Demand for bread, from it being the choicest bakery product across the globe, is rising at a sluggish rate in mature markets, as consumers increasingly prefer packaged lunch food and healthy breakfast options.

Based on the product, ovens & proofers segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Ovens & proofers are bakery equipment that is mainly used for the production of bakery products. By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling due to the consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, increasing income, and rapid urbanization.

Some of the key players in Bakery Processing Equipment market include Gemini Bakery Equipment, Rheon Automatic Machinery, Mondelez International, Nestlé SA, Bühler , GEA Group AG, Allied Bakery Equipment, Erica Record LLC, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Markel Food Group, Global Bakery Solutions, Baker Perkins, Bimbo Bakeries, Anko Food Machine, and Kellogg Company.

Products Covered:

• Ovens & Proofers

• Mixers

• Bread Systems

• Divider & Rounders

• Sheeter & Moulders

• Pan Greasers

• Bread Slicer

• Depositors

• Specialized Pans and Tools

• Spraying Machines

• Tables and Racks

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Cakes & Pastries

• Bread

• Cookies & Biscuits

• Pizza Crusts

• Desserts

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Wholesale Baker

• Retail Baker

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ovens & Proofers

5.3 Mixers

5.4 Bread Systems

5.5 Divider & Rounders

5.6 Sheeter & Moulders

5.7 Pan Greasers

5.8 Bread Slicer

5.9 Depositors

5.10 Specialized Pans and Tools

5.11 Spraying Machines

5.12 Tables and Racks

5.13 Other Products

….Continued

