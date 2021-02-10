Aerospace Landing Gear Innovation: Major Players Hitting the Reset Button

A new market study on Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Whippany Actuation Systems, United Technologies Corporation, Triumph Group Inc., SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc., Safran S.A., Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Honeywell Aerospace, Héroux-Devtek Inc. Etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market is accounted for $10.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing aircraft procurement for the military sector and rising air passenger traffic. However, existing failures in aircraft deliveries are restraining market growth.

By Platform, Rotary segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to growing the demand of helicopters for several military applications such as observation, emergency services, and special purpose combat operations. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has emerged of low-cost carriers along with rising affordability and recovering tourism sector will further hold the regional growth over the study timeframe.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Landing Gear Market include Whippany Actuation Systems, United Technologies Corporation, Triumph Group Inc., SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc., Safran S.A., Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Honeywell Aerospace, Héroux-Devtek Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Circor International, Inc., Aerospace Turbine Rotables and AAR Corp.

Positions Covered:

• Nose Landing Gear

• Main Landing Gear

Platforms Covered:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Arrangements Covered:

• Tri-cycle

• Tandem

• Tail Wheel

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Helicopter

• Miltary Aircraft

• General Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Market share analysis of the top industry players

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

• SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

….Continued

