White Spirit Market Growth and Research on Chemical Segment 2020-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the White Spirit including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for White Spirit investments from 2020 till 2025.

The white spirit market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

The White Spirit market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Neste, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, and Total SA among others

Scope of the Report

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Cleansing and Degreasing Agent Application

– White spirit is a very effective cleansing agent. It is a potent solution, known for its versatility and effectiveness.

– It can be used as a solvent to erase slip-ups, while painting. It can also be used to dissolve gum and resins stuck on clothing or carpets.

– It is commonly used in the automobile industry, where it acts as a cleaning agent for car parts or heavy machinery.

– It can eat away the toughest grease and chemical stains. Even dried paint, which thickens, can be dissolved and easily removed with white spirit. In addition, white spirit can cleanse and polish wooden furniture or floors.

– With the increasing industrial activities and rising hygienic requirements, the usage of cleaning agents is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the white spirit market, during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Demand in Europe

– Germany is one of the primary consumers of white spirit in Europe. The market for the white spirit in Germany is expected to register a significant CAGR, during the forecast period.

– In Europe, about 60% of the total white spirit consumption is used in paints, lacquers, and varnishes.

– White spirit is the most widely used solvent in the paint industry. In households, white spirit is commonly used to clean paint brushes after use.

– The paints and coatings industry in Germany is expected to experience high demand during the forecast period, especially due to the increase in the demand for decorative coating.

– The country is home to about 300 coatings, paints, and printing ink producing companies, consisting of both small- and medium-sized companies, who collectively employ over 25,000 citizens. Owing to the rising demand for paint thinners and cleaning agents for household needs, the market is expected to rise with the support of the paints and coatings industry.

– Furthermore, countries, such as the United Kingdom and France have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the white spirit market over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: White Spirit Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

