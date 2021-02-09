Smart Manufacturing Market Growth, Developments and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Smart Manufacturing Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Smart Manufacturing market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Smart Manufacturing market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global smart manufacturing market was valued at USD 183.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 293.92 billion over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Global Smart Manufacturing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Company, Fanuc Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Corporation, Texas Instruments, Yokogawa Electric Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report:

Smart manufacturing utilizes big_data_analytics to refine complicated processes and manage supply_chains. Big data analytics allows an enterprise to use smart manufacturing to shift from reactionary practices to predictive ones, a change that targets improved efficiency of the process and performance of the product.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defence Expected to Register Significant Growth

– The prime concern of the automotive industry is the length of a project. Hence, quick return-on-investment projects combined with low-cost automation and cost innovation is helping manufacturers in improving competitiveness through productivity improvement.

– Value streams are expected to become more agile through adaptive manufacturing and extensive utilization of 3D-printing. These value streams are expected to become more software-based.

– Also, automotive manufacturing is getting impetus from smart technologies, Industry 4.0, and IoT. For instance, discrete manufacturing is the manufacturing or production of distinct parts that can be individually touched and counted. The parts are mainly related to assembly lines. Discrete manufacturing includes products, such as cars, automotive parts, etc. that are getting increasingly connected.

– Smart manufacturing is also expected to help in balancing the supply and demand, enhancing product design, optimizing manufacturing efficiency, and significantly reducing waste.

