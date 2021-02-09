Industrial Starch Market Admirable Growth Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity 2019 – 2026

The Industrial Starch business document is a whole background analysis of the industry which includes an estimation of the parental market. The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Thus, for better decision making and thriving business growth, the data and information covered in this market report is very imperative.

The global industrial starch market is expected to reach USD 128.45 billion by 2025, and is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Industrial Starch Market, By Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato and Other Sources) By Application (Food and Beverages, Feed, Other Applications {Corrugation & Paper Making, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Cosmetics and Others}), By Form (Dry Form and Liquid), By Function, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Industrial Starch Market

Starch is a vital part of adhesive preparations and used in wide range of industrial applications. The industrial starch can be derived from variety of natural sources such as wheat, rice, tapioca, potato, and maize. Wheat, maize and potato are the most frequently used industrial starches. The food industry holds for the substantial share in terms of consumption in the global industrial starch market. The industrial starch is used in manufacturing of various products such as bakery products, confectionaries, canned jams and fruits, commercial caramel and monosodium glutamate (MSG) and many more. It is also used in coating of papers as binders, to enhance the quality smoothness, whiteness, and stability of the paper, which improves the printing quality. According to an article published by Neopost, it has been observed that total 44% of growth is expected in the printing industry in the upcoming years. The industrial starch has it major application in food industry, According to a report released by Ministry Of Statistics And Programme Implementation, the global food market was valued around USD 55.0 billion in 2016. Tate & Lyle, one of the major manufacturer of starch has large number of products under the brand name Claria, the company recently received Non-GMO project verification for 18 Starches, for the entire line of CLARIA. The non-GMO project verification gives manufacturers and their consumers the assurance that products have completed a comprehensive verification for Non-GMO Project Standard.

Top Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Tate & Lyle PLC,

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG,

Grain Processing Corporation,

Roquette Frères,

The Tereos Group,

Royal Cosun,

Altia Industrial Services,

Everest Starch Pvt.Ltd.,

GreenTech Industries Ltd,

Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Sahyadri Starch & Industries Pvt. Ltd.,

Nova Transfers Pvt. Ltd,

Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd,

Tantia Agrochemicals Private Limited,

SPAC Starch Products Ltd,

many more.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in demand for convenience food.

Multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in diverse range of end-use industries.

High research and development costs.

Growth in the gum Arabic market.

Customize report of “Global Industrial Starch Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Industrial Starch Market is segmented on the basis of

Source

Application

Form

Function

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Source

Corn,

Wheat,

Cassava,

Potato,

Other sources.

By Application

Food & beverage,

Feed

Other applications.

By Form

Dry form

Liquid

By Function

Stabilizing,

Thickening,

Film forming agents,

Gelling agent,

Texturizing,

Binding,

Emulsifying,

Sizing,

Moisture retention,

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Industrial Starch Market

The global industrial starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

