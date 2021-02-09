Global Bottled Tea Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Bottled Tea Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; Based on Product Type, Based on Flavor Type, Based on Sales Channel and Based on Nature The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Bottled Tea market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current Sales Channel and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

Market Summary:

Global Bottled Tea market research report is fractionated into segments, like:, Based on Product Type, Based on Flavor Type, Based on Sales Channel and Based on Nature. The Product Type segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Still Bottled Tea, Sparkling Bottled Tea. Among Bottled Tea Product Type, Still Bottled Tea, Bottled Tea segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.

Based on the Flavor Type the market is fragmented into Black Tea, Green Tea, Red Tea, Oolong Tea, Jasmine Tea, Herbal Tea, Fruit Tea. In Flavor Type segment, Black Tea segment contributed around XX% market share of the Bottled Tea market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Sales Channel segment is made-up of HORECA, Modern Trade, Speciality Stores, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channel segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Nature segment is made-up of Conventional, Organic segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include – Suntory Holdings Ltd, Nestle S.A, The Coca-Cola Company, Tsing Hsin International Group, PepsiCo Inc, Monster Beverage Company., Uni-President Enterprises, JDP Group, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP, Other Major & Niche Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Bottled Tea market by the following segments:

– Based on Product Type

– Based on Flavor Type

– Based on Sales Channel

– Based on Nature

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Bottled Tea market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Bottled Tea Market

3. Global Bottled Tea Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Bottled Tea Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Bottled Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Bottled Tea Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Still Bottled Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Sparkling Bottled Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Bottled Tea Market Segmentation Analysis, By Flavor Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Flavor Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Flavor Type

10.4. Black Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Green Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Red Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Oolong Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Jasmine Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.9. Herbal Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.10. Fruit Tea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Bottled Tea Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

11.4. HORECA Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Modern Trade Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Speciality Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Departmental Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Convenience Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Drug Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Online Retailers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11. Other Sales Channel Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Bottled Tea Market Segmentation Analysis, By Nature

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Nature

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Nature

12.4. Conventional Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Organic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Flavor Type

13.2.3. By Sales Channel

13.2.4. By Nature

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Flavor Type

13.3.3. By Sales Channel

13.3.4. By Nature

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.2. By Flavor Type

13.4.3. By Sales Channel

13.4.4. By Nature

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Product Type

13.5.2. By Flavor Type

13.5.3. By Sales Channel

13.5.4. By Nature

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Product Type

13.6.2. By Flavor Type

13.6.3. By Sales Channel

13.6.4. By Nature

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share of Key Players

14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Bottled Tea Market

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Suntory Holdings Ltd

14.3.1.1. Product Offered

14.3.1.2. Business Strategy

14.3.1.3. Financials

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

14.3.2. Nestlé S.A

14.3.3. The Coca-Cola Company

14.3.4. Tsing Hsin International Group

14.3.5. PepsiCo Inc

14.3.6. Monster Beverage Company.

14.3.7. Uni-President Enterprises

14.3.8. JDP Group

14.3.9. Arizona Beverage Company

14.3.10. OISHI GROUP

14.3.11. Other Major & Niche Key Players

Continue:

