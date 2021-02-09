Digital Body Thermometer Market Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Technology And Forecasts To 2025

Digital body thermometer also known as medical thermometer is a device used to measure body temperature of a human or an animal. Digital body thermometers are usually considered more accurate than traditional analog mercury thermometers; however studies published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine shows that there is no significant difference between accuracy of both traditional and digital body thermometers. Unlike traditional thermometers which use mercury to detect temperature, digital thermometers are completely mercury free. In analog mercury thermometers, a person needs to take a look at the analog bar and the mercury level inside the thermometer to detect the temperature displayed by a thermometer. In a digital body thermometer, manual reading is not required; it uses digital display to show the digits. Temperature measured by digital body thermometers are usually displayed in Fahrenheit or Celsius. Many digital body thermometers come with additional features such as memory to store the temperature readings and battery charging. Some of the digital body thermometers have charging features while others come with one time battery. Average time required to detect the accurate temperature of the body is around three minutes in both traditional as well as digital body thermometers.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-body-thermometer-market.html

Increasing fitness awareness is one of the key drivers for digital body thermometers. These days, people prefer to buy gadgets that help them to be updated about their health conditions while others prefer to visit the medical practitioner on a regular basis. Body temperature is one of the key indicators of health. People who like to keep regular track of body temperature are likely to buy digital body thermometers. Increasing visits of people to medical practitioners is also likely to increase the demand for digital body thermometers in the near future.

One of the key restrains for the digital body thermometer market is rising number of mobile handsets with infrared sensors and cameras. Mobile handsets equipped with infrared sensors and cameras can be used to detect the body temperature. Special software designed for temperature detection identifies when the camera is at the right distance from the body surface and quickly captures infrared radiations emerging from the body to detect the temperature. Currently smartphone adoption rate in developed as well as developing countries is very high. Increasing number of mobile handsets with built-in infrared sensor is expected to limit the growth of the digital body thermometer market in the near future; however, digital body thermometers are inexpensive and hence fitness enthusiasts are likely to prefer digital body thermometers over mobile handsets. Also, professional medical persons need to use digital body thermometers to maintain their professional status.

The digital body thermometers market can be segmented on the basis of contact type and on the basis of geography. On the basis of contact type, digital body thermometers can be segmented into contact digital body thermometers and non-contact digital body thermometers. Contact digital body thermometers use different types of sensors that can detect the change in body temperature. Non-contact thermometers use infrared sensors to detect the temperature of the body from infrared radiations emerging from the body. Due to ease of use, non-contact digital body thermometers are expected to grow substantially in the near future. On the basis of geography, the digital body thermometers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Request a PDF Brochure For the Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31961

Some of the prominent companies providing digital body thermometers are Exergen Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Citizen Systems, 3M (Nexcare), Innovo Medical, Radiant Innovation Inc., Good Neighbor Pharmacy, and Fairhaven Health, LLC.