Green Packaging Market Growing Demand and Manufacturing Analysis 2020 to 2025

The Green Packaging Market report provides realistic and purposeful details of the Green Packaging market, that assist you in promoting ideas with research-based factors. It offers in-depth data, refines variations of the worldwide Green Packaging market to help you in deciding the final strategy. It’ll conjointly facilitate to achieve the expected market position. The Green Packaging market research may be a united outcome of intakes from trade consultants with perception, the expertise of Green Packaging industry and qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The green packaging market registered a value of USD 237.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to be 313.93 billion in 2025 to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

The Global Green Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Pak International SA, Winpak Limited, Berry Global Inc., BASF SE, Huhtumaki Oyj, DowDuPont, Ball Corporation, Printpack Inc., Crown Holdings Incorporated, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

Product Benchmarking: Benchmarking of most selling variant of all leading companies on the basis of major technical parameters. In-depth analysis of benchmarking and recommendation on ideal product specifications

Scope of the Report:

Green packaging is also known as sustainable packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and on the environment. Following the government regulations, most of the manufacturers use sustainable packaging to eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the water, soil, and atmosphere of our planet.

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share

The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.

Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.

The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and Europe, where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.

According to European Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

Salient Features of the Global Green Packaging Market Report:

Comprehension of contemporary and potential market trends, dynamics, and growth drivers.

Extensive delineation of Green Packaging market scope, potential, limitations, and restraints.

Thorough insights into leading market competitors alongside detailed corporate profiles.

Investigation of rivalry landscape to gain substantial competitive advantages.

Precise acumen to determine upcoming investment opportunities, challenges, threats, and uncertainties.

