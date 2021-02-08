Europe Wall Coverings Market Latest Trends and Demands 2020 to 2025

Europe Wall Coverings Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Wall Coverings including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Wall Coverings investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Europe Wall Coverings market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Nippon Paint Group, Grandeco Wallfashion Group, Walker Greenbank PLC, A.S. Cration Tapten AG, AkzoNobel NV, Brewster Home Fashions LLC, Adfors (Saint Gobain), Ahlstrom-munksj Oyj, Grespania Ceramica among others.

Scope of the Report

Wall coverings protect the wall surface from accidental marks or scratches, besides imparting an air of quality and grandeur to uncovered walls. Wall coverings further help in neutralizing interior and customizing it with the help of various colours and patterns. These coverings are also cost-effective.

Key Market Trends:

Non-commercial is expected to register a Significant Growth.

-The non-commercial applications include the residential usage of wallcoverings. Decreasing average household size, owing to the increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real-estate, influencing the demand for wall coverings in the market. Consumer trends relating to wallcoverings in Europe are constantly shifting. Wallpaper remained the preferred choice of covering in the last decade, while panels are finding increasing demand in the residential segment.

-Increased consumer awareness is resulting in consumers demanding specific wall coverings to suit their preference. This is creating a demand for high-end and customized wallcovering solutions in the residential sector in Europe.

-Besides, increasing demand for premium real-estate is one of the important trends, impacting the market. Real-estate companies are focusing on value addition, by providing sophisticated designs and luxury interiors to lure consumers. The demand in residential wallcoverings is mainly driven due to the growth in household customization, as nuclear families are growing in the region. Moreover, owing to the increase in residential construction, coupled with the growth of the spending power of people in the region, the market has been handed a boost.

-Additionally, a decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, influencing the demand for wallcoverings in the market. Moreover, advancement in wallcovers has led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. With the 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles becoming prominent in the market, in recent years.

