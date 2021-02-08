Detailed examination of the COOL ROOF COATING Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2024

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Cool Roof Coating market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Cool Roof Coating market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. Global Cool Roof Coating market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, United States Cool Roof Coating market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.

Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2019 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Cool Roof Coating players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Cool Roof Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report covers major market players based in Cool Roof Coating market.

– Sherwin Williams

– Valspar Corporation

– Nippon Paints

– Monarch Industries

– GAF Materials

– DowDupont

– Nutech Paints

– Excel Coatings

– PPG Industries Inc

– Akzo Nobel

– Sika AG

– BASF SE

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

Based on Roof Type:

– Low-sloped

– Steep-sloped

Based on Material:

– Elastomeric plastic

– Tiles

– Metals

Based on Technology:

– Water-based

– Solvent-based

Based on Application:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Hospitality

– Healthcare

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Cool Roof Coating Market

3. Global Cool Roof Coating Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Cool Roof Coating Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Cool Roof Coating Market Segmentation Analysis, By Roof Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Roof Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Roof Type

9.4. Low-sloped Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Steep-sloped Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Cool Roof Coating Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

10.4. Elastomeric plastic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Tiles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Metals Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Cool Roof Coating Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4. Water-based Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Solvent-based Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Cool Roof Coating Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Residential Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Commercial Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Hospitality Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Healthcare Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Roof Type

13.2.2. By Material

13.2.3. By Technology

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Roof Type

13.3.2. By Material

13.3.3. By Technology

13.3.4. By Application

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Roof Type

13.4.2. By Material

13.4.3. By Technology

13.4.4. By Application

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Roof Type

13.5.2. By Material

13.5.3. By Technology

13.5.4. By Application

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Roof Type

13.6.2. By Material

13.6.3. By Technology

13.6.4. By Application

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

