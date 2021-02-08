Cissus Supplements Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Market Outlook:

In today’s world, Ayurvedic medicines are used by many practitioners for its natural contents and medicinal value. The roots of Ayurveda includes polarity therapy and homeopathy. Ayurvedic medicines consist of naturally derived products such as leaf extracts, flower extracts, and root extracts. Cissus quadrangularis is a type of vine from the grape family. Cissus quadrangularis is traditionally considered as Ayurvedic but it also has a wide range of applications in fields such as Siddha (a system of traditional medicine originating in South India) and Homeopathy due to its growing medicinal properties. The Cissus quadrangularis is consumed as supplements for its various medicinal properties such as managing diabetes, obesity, reducing risk of heart disease, controlling high cholesterol, among others. In Ayurveda, cissus supplements are used in order to cure many health disorders. The cissus supplements are consumed mainly for bone disorder management such as accelerating the fracture healing rates and increasing the bone mass, which gives it the traditional name “Bone Setter”. Cissus supplements deliver more pharmacological properties which have huge market potential.

Reasons for covering this title:

For the past few decades, disorders such as menstrual disorders, libido, and menopause have become a crucial problem among women. Also, conditions like osteomalacia, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis have become a common problem among people. Due to the adverse side effects caused by allopathy medicines, people are starting to prefer Ayurvedic and Siddha medicines for its natural contents and complete recovery. Cissus supplements are usually used in Ayurveda for treating bones and feminine disorders. Cissus supplements serve as a joint supplement, which makes athletes the most frequent user of cissus supplements. The cissus supplements also serve many medicinal benefits such as treating diabetes, asthma, dental conditions, hemorrhoids, menstrual cramps and metabolic syndrome. Overall, cissus supplements have a good deal of promise in regards to joint and bone health in regards to athletic adults and menopausal women, which is likely to result in steady demand for these products.

Global Cissus Supplements Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global cissus supplements market are Swanson Health Products, Inc., Double Wood LLC, PrimaForce Supplements, Keter Wellness, Activa Naturals Store, VitaMonk, GoodState Inc., American Organic, Piping Rock Health Products, LLC., BARLOWESHERBALELIXIRS, LLC., USPlabs LLC, Himalayan Herbaria Inc., Avestia Pharma, SPACE LAB PVT. LTD. among others.

Key Developments in the Cissus Supplements Market:

In the year 2016, Swanson Health Products was acquired by Swander Pace Capital, a private equity firm specializing in investments in growth-oriented, middle-market consumer products companies. This will help in the expansion of the company.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Cissus Supplements Market:

There is likely to be an increasing demand for nutritional and dietary supplements in the upcoming decade, resulting from fast-paced lifestyles and less than average nutritional requirements being met through diet. Considering the health benefits that are offered by cissus supplements, it is expected that there will be a significant market for cissus supplements over the forecast period. On the other hand, cissus supplements can also be consumed as nutrient supplements which can also boost its demand.

