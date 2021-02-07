Xray Crystallography Market Detailed Analysis 2016 – 2022

X-Ray Crystallography is the study of crystal structures, when an X-ray beam bombards them. The diffraction pattern is created by the X-ray diffraction technique, produces wavelengths, which are in the same order of magnitude and interatomic distances. Currently, X-ray crystallography has gained popularity for determining protein structure and biological macromolecules.

The scientists can reconstruct the molecular crystalline structures; X-ray crystallography technique is being used for research on protein structures and is being extended to examining enzymes, viruses, protein- nucleic acid complexes, protein-ligand interactions in recent times. The commercial applications of X Ray Crystallography include examination of crystalline structures in DNA, bones and teeth, cosmetics, electronic chips, jewels and artefacts, pharmaceutical drug discovery etc.

To promote research and discovery in the field of X Ray Crystallography, for celebrating the important role of this technique UNESCO declared the year 2014 as an International Year of Crystallography. This declaration was made with an intent to promote X-ray Crystallography as a potential tool for making new discoveries, acknowledging the major role played by this technique in understanding the pre-existing natural and mad made atomic structures.

The technique has led to discoveries of many new biological, organic, and organometallic compounds. Furthermore, these newer areas of application have broadened the commercial appeal of this technique, as it is becoming a powerful and precise technique for examining crystalline single structures. The X-Ray Crystallography Market is segmented based on type of devices, X-Ray Crystallography Diffractometers, X-Ray Crystallography Reagents, X-Ray Optics, CCD (Charge Coupled Device) Detectors, Cryoprotectants, and Others.

The manufacturing industries engaged in rigorous research and development activities in the field of material science, chemicals, physical and atomic science will be the prime end users in this market, besides academics and research institutes engaged in the field of material and chemical sciences. Moreover, key market players engaged in research and development in the field of biotechnology, pharmacy, cosmetic industries, and others would have a constant demand for X-ray crystallography. The technique has gained widespread popularity in hospitals and research laboratories due to its clinical applications in examining atomic composition of the crystalline structures in human body.

On the basis of end users X-Ray Crystallography market is segmented into pharma companies, life science and biotechnology companies, hospitals and research laboratories, CROs, technology vendors and other end users. Geographically, North America (U.S and Canada) dominate the X-Ray Crystallography market followed by Europe as leading manufacturers such as Agilent Technologies Inc., are domiciled in these regions having majority of their operations in local regional markets.

The potential drivers for this specialized and niche market includes demand side factors from research and development organisations. A wide range of commercial applications along with numerous important landmark discoveries has made X-ray crystallography more useful, accurate in the past few years. Moreover, this market would boost advent of new molecules for pharmaceutical drug discovery.

Exhibitions and conferences prove to be a great platform for the promotion of X-Ray Crystallography as it provides scientists, developers and manufacturering companies an opportunity to introduce their ongoing projects, products, and research to new as well as existing customers.

