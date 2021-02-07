Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2026

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market: Overview

Nickel-metal hydride batteries are made of standardized cylindrical forms, which are interchangeable with nickel-cadmium batteries. Nickel-metal hydride batteries are made with the reaction between nickel and cadmium. Electricity plays a vital role in modern life. Nickel-metal hydride battery is used in a broad range of applications. Demand for electricity has been rising exponentially across the globe.

Therefore, governments of various countries are undertaking modernization and developing the power generation infrastructure. Nickel-metal hydride battery is a vital component of the power source in appliances. Therefore, increase in demand for electricity, especially in the electronics sector, is expected to boost the demand for nickel-metal hydride battery.

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market: Key Segments

The nickel-metal hydride battery market can be segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, the nickel-metal hydride battery market can be divided into positive electrode, negative electrode, and others. The positive electrode exchanges a proton in the charge-discharge reaction. This results in a small change in size, leading to a high level of mechanical stability. Negative electrode in the nickel-metal hydride battery has an active material – hydrogen.

However, it is not physically possible to utilize hydrogen directly. Therefore, hydrogen is stored in the nickel-metal hydride battery as a metal hydride, which serves as the negative electrode. Concentration of electrolyte is the primary contributor to the resistance of nickel-metal hydride battery. Nickel-metal hydride battery is used in power supplies. It is installed in electronics, hybrid vehicles, and electric cars.

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the nickel-metal hydride battery market include Duracell, Energizer Holdings, Panasonic, Primearth EV Energy, and Spectrum Brands.