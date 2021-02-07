Internal Olefins Market – Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities 2025

Global Internal Olefins Market: Overview

Internal olefins refer to the industrially viable chemicals produced from the dehydrochlorination or chlorination of linear parrafins. The global demand for these high-value chemicals has continued to expand at an impressive pace in the past few years owing to the rising use in an increased set of applications across numerous industries. Steady rise in the global consumption of products such as lubricants, surfactants, and agrochemicals have been in favor of the market over the years and the market continues to benefit from these areas of application.

The report presents a detailed account of the factors that are likely to have a notable impact on the growth dynamics of the internal olefins market over the forecast period. Key factors analyzed in the report include growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and regulations. A detailed account of the major regional markets and growth opportunities therein and the competitive dynamics of the internal olefins market is also included in the report.

Global Internal Olefins Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the key factors expected to have a notable positive impact on the internal olefins market is the increased demand for lubricants from the automotive industry. In the past decade, the sales of passenger as well as luxury cars have massively increased in developing economies across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The number of vehicles in use in developed economies has also remained steadily high if not increased notably.

The rising demand for engine oils as the consumer is more open to regular maintenance and servicing of their vehicles so as to lessen their impact on the environment is also likely to improve the global demand for lubricants in the near future, further driving the internal olefins market.