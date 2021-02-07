Geospatial Analytics Market 2020 Technology Advancements and Outlook – ESRI Inc., MDA Corporation, Hexagon AB, Trimble Geospatial

Global Geospatial Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Geospatial Analytics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Geospatial Analytics investments from 2020 till 2025.

The geospatial analytics market was valued at USD 21.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 31.39 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

The Global Geospatial Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ESRI Inc., MDA Corporation, Hexagon AB, Trimble Geospatial, Bentley Systems, Inc., Fugro NV, Harris Corporation, Atkins PLC, General Electric (GE), Critigen LLC among others.

Scope of the Report

The geospatial analysis uses this data to build infrastructure, graphs and blueprints, statistics, and cartograms, making complex relationships understandable. It collects information, display of images, geographical coordinates, etc. It is used in monitoring the climate and weather, helps retail stores in planning their logistics transportation, human population forecasting, and others. This report segments the market by Type (Surface Analysis, Network Analysis, Geovisualization) End-user Industry(Agriculture, Utility and Communication, Defense and Intelligence, Government, Natural Resources) and Geography.

Key Market Trends:

Defense and Intelligence has Seen the Maximum Application in Geospatial Analytics Market.

– Historically, the defense and intelligence end-user vertical has been one of the forerunners, in terms of geospatial analytics adoption for gathering actionable intelligence from massive amounts of imagery and other data.

– NATO, for its peacekeeping and security missions, need fast and easy access to accurate and up-to-date geographic information. Data, thus available, is analyzed to evaluate terrains, ship, and other vessels navigation and logistics management

– Companies operating in this space are involved in M&A activity to develop highly specialized solutions, capable of handling strategic decisions. Since October 2017, there have been seven acquisitions within geospatial analytics and geographic information system companies. DigitalGlobe, a provider of high-resolution optical satellite imagery, was acquired by MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDAs) for a whopping USD 3.5 billion.

– The increasing crime rates have propelled the governments to deploy solutions that enable them to track the source of crimes or provides them with the intel that would allow them to stop the crime even before it occurs. This is expected t boost the adoption of the geospatial analytics over the forecast period.

