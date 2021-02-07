Energy Management Systems Market Recent Development, Share and Scope 2020 to 2025

Global Energy Management Systems Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Energy Management Systems including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Energy Management Systems investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 29.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

The Global Energy Management Systems market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Tendril Networks Inc., Eaton Corporation, EnerNOC Inc., Elster Group GMBH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

An energy management system is a combination of various computer-aided tools used by the operators of electric utility grids, in order to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of an energy generation, transmission, and distribution system. Energy management system (EMS) is not only limited to energy-saving efforts that are adopted to save the available energy, but is also a wider concept to deal with the process of controlling, monitoring, and conserving energy in the public or government sector, businesses, organizations, and even in residential buildings.

Key Market Trends:

Power and Energy Sector to Hold the Largest Share.

– The power and energy sector, including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy, caters to diverse industries.

– The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for EMS.

– The demand for electricity in the non-residential sector has been rising over the last few years, owing to new entrants in the manufacturing industry and increasing production activity from various industries, including chemical, electronics, and automotive, which is expected to fuel the market.

– Increasing power generation through the renewable source of energy is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels, thereby, further propelling the growth of the market.

