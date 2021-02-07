Aircraft Leasing Market Status and Outlook to 2027 – Key Brands Insights: AerCap Holdings, Air Lease Corporation, Aviation Capital

Airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and the aircraft manufacturers. Over the past few decades, a lot of international and domestic airlines have adopted the aircraft leasing model in order to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts fleets. Aircraft leasing is of two types: wet leasing and dry leasing. Wet leasing aircraft are procured for shorter period whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major airlines generally lease the aircrafts from top aircraft manufacturers. There is complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global aircraft leasing market. Ireland has more than 50% of the total aircraft leasing companies.

Leading Key Market Players:- AerCap Holdings N.V.,Air Lease Corporation,Aviation Capital Group (ACG),Avolon,BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management,BOC Aviation,Boeing Capital Corporation,GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS),ICBC Leasing,SMBC Aviation Capital

The rapidly growing aviation industry, construction of new airports, a growing number of international air travelers, increased frequency of cargo aircraft, low interest, and aircraft leasing rates, increased investment of the major players in leasing and procurement are few of the factors driving the growth of Aircraft leasing market.

The global aircraft leasing market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type and leasing type. Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as wide body and narrow body. Further, based on leasing type, the market is divided into wet leasing and dry leasing.

Aircraft Leasing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

