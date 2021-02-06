Warehouse Robotics Market 2020 Advance Technology and New Innovations – ABB Limited, Fanuc Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation

Global Warehouse Robotics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Warehouse Robotics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Warehouse Robotics investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 25.80 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The Global Warehouse Robotics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ABB Limited, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Fanuc Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Kiva Systems (Amazon Robotics LLC), Yamaha Motor Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, R A Rodriguez (UK) Ltd, Daifuku Co. Ltd, JBT Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kuka AG, Knapp AG, Magazino GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, System Logistics among others.

Scope of the Report

While great advances have been accomplished in robotics, the human workforce still holds the upper-hand in running a well-organized warehouse. Forecasts of long-term labor shortages across the U.S. and Europe as well as sustained pressure on supply chains to deliver orders quicker and more precisely have caused operations executives to seriously assess that question as they look for answers to staffing challenges.

Key Market Trends:

Fulfillment and Distribution Centers Need for Accurate, Efficient, High Throughput Inventory Management Capabilities.

– Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), have the ability to sort, sequence, buffer, and store a wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. Their common applications include goods to a person picking, dynamic replenishment, sequence buffering, order fulfillment, work in process storage, and finished goods storage.

– ASRS is a significant component of warehouse automation systems in fulfillment and distribution centers, providing highly efficient, accurate and high throughput inventory management capabilities. They can be configured to be completely redundant, spreading inventory across multiple aisles and thus reducing the dependency on the ability of any single ASRS system to handle a task.

– Benefits of ASRS include increased safety at work, round the clock operations, real-time information of material movement. Other technological advancements include interconnected devices, IoT, touch display, voice-activated devices, sensors, scanners, RFIDs, etc. These advancements are expected to gain traction with other new technologies, such as VR/AR, 3D printing and scanning, robotic arms capable of handling different product sizes/dimensions, etc.

