Rising Demand in Sweet Potato Market During 2019-2027 | AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

The global sweet potato market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global sweet potato market. The production and consumption rate of sweet potato is expanding rapidly with China and Rest of APAC being the major markets for the sweet potato industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of sweet potato. Sweet potato production has significantly contributed to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Dole Food Company INC. , H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC. , Lamb Weston Holdings, INC., Nash Produce, The J. R. Simplot Company, among others.

The consumption of sweet potato is increasing as it offers various health advantages. The food and beverage companies located in North America and Europe have developed innovative sweet potato products having a great combination of taste and nutrition. The food and beverage producers are continuously trying to bring in more innovative products with familiar ingredients to gain traction among health-conscious consumers. The primary concern for North America and Europe is the shortage in the production of sweet potato. The low pricing is one of the main reason for the small production of sweet potato in North America. Uncertain climatic conditions is another reason that has attributed to the low production of sweet potatoes in North America and Egypt. The recent hurricanes and heavy rainfalls in 2018 in the US had been a significant factor that destroyed the total sweet potatoes cultivated in that season. There has been an increasing demand for sweet potatoes in North America that has created a vast opportunity for the farmers in the Middle East and Africa to export their crop to this region.

The manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are focusing on the key market trends and consumer requirements to develop innovative products and increase the sales of their entire product line. Therefore, in the past few years, several companies have launched innovative sweet potato products that offer healthy options to the consumers.

