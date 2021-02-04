Radiation Dose Management Market Trends, Leaders, Segmentation and Forecast Report 2023

The rising concern associated with radiation exposure, increasing awareness and industry initiatives regarding the issue, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the radiation dose management market. In 2016, the market generated a revenue of $129.8 million, and it is expected to attain a size of more than $1700.0 million by 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period.

Download sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/radiation-dose-management-market/report-sample

One of the main purposes of radiological protection is to prevent the patient from the adverse effects of radiation. Exposure to high radiation doses over a short period can sometimes cause life-threating diseases, such as cancer and radiation sickness, symptomized by fainting, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, diarrhea, bleeding, confusion, and mouth and skin sores. Radiation exposure not only affects patients, but it can also affect the public, as well as those inside medical and emergency settings Therefore, the need to check radiation exposure is boosting the growth of the radiation dose management market.

For instance, as per the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), for nuclear medicine, the average adult effective dose is between 0.2 and 416 mSv and estimated dose equivalent (no. of chest X-rays) is 10–2050. Further, the incidence of chronic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, hepatitis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and cardiovascular diseases, is growing. These diseases are diagnosed by different imaging techniques, such as CT scan, which need various radioactive compounds to detect the disease.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=radiation-dose-management-market

GLOBAL RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Services

Solutions Integrated solutions Standalone solutions

Services Implementation & integration services Support & maintenance services Consulting services Training & education services



By Modality

Computed tomography (CT)

Nuclear medicine

Fluoroscopy & interventional imaging

Radiography & mammography

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Super specialty clinics

Others

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald