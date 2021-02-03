Long-Grain Rice Seed Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2027

In 2029, the Long-Grain Rice Seed market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Long-Grain Rice Seed market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Long-Grain Rice Seed market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Dupont Pioneer

Bayer

Nuziveedu Seeds

Kaveri

Mahyco

RiceTec

Krishidhan

Rasi Seeds

JK seeds

Syngenta

Longping High-tech

China National Seed

Grand Agriseeds

Dabei Nong Group

Hefei Fengle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Japonica Rice

Indica Rice

Segment by Application

Agricultural Planting

Scientific and Research Planting

Research Methodology of Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Report

The global Long-Grain Rice Seed market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Long-Grain Rice Seed market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Long-Grain Rice Seed market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

