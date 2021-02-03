Kombucha Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2025

Global Kombucha Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Kombucha including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Kombucha investments from 2020 till 2025.

The kombucha market is forecasted to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.50%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Kombucha market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like GT’S Living Foods, KeVita Inc., Health Ade, Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study on the kombucha market includes segmentation by type as original and flavored. Various flavors considered in the market study are herbs/spice, fruit, flower, and other flavors. The other flavored kombucha drinks considered are wine, coffee, chocolate flavored kombucha drinks. The market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarket / hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Flavored Kombucha Drinks

Flavored drinks held the major market share in the kombucha market in 2018. The segment had experienced tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years, as the companies have developed traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to attract consumers. Moreover, fruit-flavored drinks are expected to dominate the kombucha market in the coming years, due to their added nutritional profile. GT’s Living Foods announced its new limited-edition offering for springtime, named Bloom, on April 16, 2018. The product portfolio includes a light, crisp, and floral flavor, combining fresh Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet. The trend for natural, clean-label, and organic beverages is driving the market. However, growing awareness about the kombucha drink and the buzz of kombucha among weight management foods have also strived to an exponential growth rate.

The key insights of the Kombucha Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Kombucha market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Kombucha market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Kombucha Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Kombucha Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Kombucha Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Kombucha industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

