Kombucha Market 2020-2026 Industry Revenue, Trend, Segment analysis by Top Leaders: Buchi Kombucha; humm kombucha; Hain Celestial; Revive Kombucha; Kosmic Kombucha

Global Kombucha Market By Consumer Demographic (Male, Female), Ingredient Type (Yeast, Bacteria, Mold, Others), Product (Organic, Non-Organic), Type (Original, Flavoured), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Cans), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Kombucha is a kind of tea that is defined as a fermented beverage which is alcoholic and sweet in taste. The beverage is generally utilized due to its large scale functionality and health benefits. The drink is a sparkling fermented beverage created from green or black tea, fermented from bacteria or yeast. Various flavours are added in the kombucha to provide different tastes. Widely accepted ingredient utilized for fermentation of kombucha is “SCOBY” which is symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in adoption of healthier alternatives for drinks is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing benefits associated with the kombucha regarding the individual health such as diabetic prevention and others also expect to drive the growth of the market

Easy manufacturing process and greater investments undergoing in the manufacturing and distribution process is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the bottling and distribution in the supply of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the quality of the product due to the recent incidences of the product being recalled by various manufacturers is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY announced that they had acquired “Organic & Raw Trading Co.” the company operating the “MOJO” brand of kombucha beverage offerings. This acquisition is the first step taken by the company in entering into the kombucha beverages. The growing demand for organic, healthy & probiotic drinks is another factor behind this acquisition by The COCA-COLA COMPANY

In November 2016, PepsiCo, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire KeVita, extending PepsiCo, Inc.’s healthy beverage offerings. This acquisition is evidence of the strategy adopted by PepsiCo, Inc. in providing performance beverage alternatives which are designed to meet the customer’s demand for healthy lifestyles

Market Segmentations:

Global Kombucha Market is segmented on the basis of

Consumer Demographic

Ingredient Type

Product

Type

Distribution Channel

Packaging Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Consumer Demographic

Male

Female

By Ingredient Type

Yeast

Bacteria

Mold

Others

By Product

Organic

Non-Organic

By Type

Original

Flavoured

Citrus

Apple

Coconut & Mango

Berries

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Packaging Type

Glass Bottles

Cans

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Kombucha Market

Global kombucha market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of kombucha market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

