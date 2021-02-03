Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Vigorous Growth 2020-2025|Forte Research Systems and ICON plc, Merge healthcare incorporated, Bio-Optronics, DSG INC, eClinForce

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to reach USD 1508.7 Million by 2025 from USD 588 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

The clinical trial management system market research report gives an essential outline of the business including its definition, applications and clinical trial management system Market producing innovation. The report gives key statistics available status of the key producers and is a profitable wellspring of direction and bearing for organizations and people keen on the business. The report shows the organization profile, item determinations, limit, generation esteem, and shares of key merchants. The report divides clinical trial management system Market is terms of product type, organization, by nation, and by services etc. The Market report makes some significant proposition for new projects of Industry before assessing its possibility.

Some of the major players operating in the global clinical trial management system market are Bioclinica, Oracle Corporation, eClinForce Inc., Medidata Solutions, DATATRAK International, Inc, Guger Technologies Inc, PARAXEL International Corporation, MedNet Solutions, Inc. ChemWare Inc., iWEb Technologies, Data MATRIX, Jade Global Solutions, Integrated Clinical Solutions, MAJARO InfoSystems, BioOptronics, Inc, Forte Research Systems and ICON plc, Merge healthcare incorporated, Bio-Optronics, DSG INC, eClinForce, ArisGlobal, ERT Clinical and among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global clinical trial management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical trial management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth of healthcare IT sector.

Increase in the research and development expenditure in the life sciences

Growth in clinical research organization

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Increase adoption of CTMS solutions

Advancement in technology and software for clinical trial management system

Synchronization of hospital information system (HIS) with CTMS

Strict regulations for clinical trial protocols

Market Segmentation: Global Clinical Trial Management System Market

By Type

(Enterprise CTMS and Site CTMS),

By Delivery Mode

(Web-Based CTMS, Licensed Enterprise CTMS),

By Component (Softwares, Services),

By End User

(Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Research Organizations, others),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

