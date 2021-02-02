Premium Chocolate Market Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2025

Global Premium Chocolate Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Premium Chocolate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Premium Chocolate investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Premium Chocolate Market is forecasted to reach USD 33.15 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.93 % during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Premium Chocolate market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprðngli AG, Ferrero SpA, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International Inc., Yildiz Holding, Nestle SA, Mars Inc, Cemoi Chocolatier SA, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Lotte Confectionary Co. Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report

Dark, white and milk premium chocolates are the major product types. By distribution channel global premium chocolate market segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience stores, variety stores, online stores others. By the distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounts for the largest share, primarily due to the availability of all premium and regular chocolates at a single place.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand For Dark Premium Chocolate

The influence of the organic and clean label trend is also palpable among dark chocolate manufacturers, with demand for premium and organic ingredients witnessing a spike due to their increasing health benefits. This factor is expected to increase the demand for dark premium chocolate in the coming years, facilitated by the indulgence purchase of consumers. Moreover, as consumers in the United States and Europe are more informed about the health benefits of dark chocolate, and as the overall demand for packaged products is high, they are increasingly inclined toward opting for dark chocolate as a dessert option, thus increasing its demand in developed regions, as compared to the developing economies. Another major growth driver is the branding of seasonal and premium dark chocolates as gifts, primarily attracting consumers who are influenced by the price, packaging, ingredients, authenticity, or product, and the buying experience.

