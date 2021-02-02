Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene (PP) Market Great Opportunities Available For The Vendors Simona America Inc., Vycom Corp., Albemarle Corp., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont)

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene (PP) Market: Overview

Low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene is a polymer, which provides high resistance to fire. Since, halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene possesses environment-friendly properties, its demand is significantly high in the construction industry. With the increasing demand in wires and cables applications, the market is anticipated to witnessing significant growth in the years to come.

This market study is a thorough methodical research of the performance of the worldwide market for low-smoke halogen-free retardant polypropylene in past and over the period from 2016 to 2024. The study emphasizes especially on the growth boosters, challenges, opportunities, obstacles, and the prominent trends in this market in an effort to determine the pace of its progress.

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene (PP) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene finds significant usage in the construction, electrical and electronics, and the automotive industries, owing to the high risk of fire spread in these industries, which can lead to a substantial loss of life and property. The construction industry has surfaced as the most important end-use industry in the global low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market. As the high amount of flame retardant plastics and polymers offers thermal insulation to the commercial and residential buildings, its usage is increasing remarkably. Biodegradable low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polymers and composites are projected to offer significant growth opportunities to the vendors of low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene across the world in the near future.

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene (PP) Market: Regional Outlook

The key regional markets for low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene are Asia Pacific and Europe. In Asia Pacific, China holds the most prominent market for low smoke halogen-free retardant polypropylene due to the ongoing industrialization in this country, which has led to a robust growth in the construction industry in China. Overall, the Asia Pacific low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market is expected to experience a considerable rise in the near future, retaining its dominance. Western Europe emerged as the second-dominant regional market for low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market in 2014. This regional market is anticipated to report steady rise in the near future, thanks to the significant rise in the automotive industry.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Simona America Inc., Vycom Corp., Albemarle Corp., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), Bayer AG, Dover Chemical Corp., The Lubrizol Corp., RTP Co., Teknor Apex Co., Celanese Corp., and Lati S.p.A. are some of the leading vendors of low-smoke halogen-free retardant polypropylene across the world.

