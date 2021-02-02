Automotive Actuators Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2018 to 2027

The Automotive Actuators Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Actuators Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Actuators Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Actuators Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Actuators Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

East Asia to Dominate the Regional Landscape

This recently published report by Fact.MR, forecasts the global automotive actuators market to grow from US$ 68,433 Mn in 2019 to 1,25,276 US$ Mn by the end of 2029. This represents CAGR of ~ 6.2% from 2019 to 2029. Across the globe among all regions, the East Asian region holds ~ 35% of total automotive actuators market share and is expected to continue the same in upcoming years. The East Asia region consists of countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, and among these countries, China is considered to be the major market for automotive actuators, owing to the increased demand of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. China dominates the East Asian automotive actuators market holding more than 70% of the total market share. The factors such as low cost, increased concentration of domestic manufacturing plants, and people buying more vehicles, are making China as one of the largest growing markets for automotive actuators. Followed closely after East Asia, Europe holds ~ 25% of the automotive actuators market share across the globe. Owing to the significant presence of automotive component manufacturing and supplying companies, Germany dominates the European automotive actuators market with more than 20% market share and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. Other countries such as France, the UK and Spain also holds significant market share in the European automotive actuators market. On other hand, owing to the rising demand for better functioning of automobiles, regions such as North America, South Asia and Oceania are expected to register a significant automotive actuators market share during the forecast period.

