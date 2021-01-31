Special Graphite Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast Report till 2025

Global Special Graphite Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Special Graphite including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Special Graphite investments from 2020 till 2025.

The market for special graphite is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The Global Special Graphite market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Ibiden Co. Ltd, Mersen SA, Morgan, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd, Pingdingshan Kaiyuan Special Graphite Co. Ltd, SEC Carbon Ltd, SGL Group, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd among others.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied are increasing government policies for solar energy and increasing demand from the burgeoning lithium-ion battery industry. Tightened supplies of graphite electrodes by China, and development of lithium titanium oxide as an anode in lithium-ion batteries in high-end applications are expected to majorly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Specialty graphites are imperative in the silicon-based PV value chain. Specialty graphite is instrumental in providing the required high purity and precision, for the applications that operate at very high temperatures, and in an extremely corrosive environment. The capacity of specialty graphite applied to electric semi-conductive and solar energy has increased from 25,000 metric ton to 50,000 metric ton, over the last five years, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

– The scale and speed of developments in China in the graphite electrode industry may continue to affect the global market, and are expected to have a deep impact throughout the forecast period.

– Imerys Graphite and Carbon acquired Nippon Power Graphite of Japan, a move that expands its business into lithium-ion battery anode material manufacture and gives it ownership of NPG’s patented chemical vapor deposition (CVD) coating process.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– Special graphite is majorly used in the electronics industry. The applications of special graphite products in the electronics industry include the manufacturing of silicon semiconductor, compound semi-conductor, LED chips, lithium-ion batteries, LCD panels, hard disk, etc.

– The special graphite components, such as heaters, crucibles, reflectors, and heat shields, are also used for crystal growing units. The high-temperature zone of the furnace consists of heat-resistant graphite components.

– Special graphite is mostly used in the semiconductor and LED industries, for the production of polysilicon. The products made from special graphite include cleaned electrodes for polysilicon separation, heat shields, thermal insulation components, and gas ducts for converters.

– The finished semiconductor product is manufactured after silicon epitaxy process, in which wafers are passed on graphite susceptors. These susceptors are generally made from high-strength isostatic graphite.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

