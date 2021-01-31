2020 Smart Thermostat Market Worth at a CAGR 49.16% | Nest Labs Inc., Texas Instruments Limited, Siemens Corporation, Schneider Electric

The Research report on the Smart Thermostat Market is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Smart Thermostat Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The global smart thermostat market was valued at USD 962.97 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 10745.40 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 49.16%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market is limited to its applications across different end-users, such as industrial, commercial, and residential among others.

Energy saving has been the primary value proposition of smart thermostats among consumers, with statistics suggesting an average cost saving of around USD 100 to USD 150 per year. With the penetration of smart home technologies in common households, the capabilities of smart thermostats have also grown, allowing companies to incorporate more features with iteration of the device. These factors have been instrumental in driving the global smart thermostat market.

Smart Thermostat is a kind of blower that relies on an air foil bearing supported on a shaft that is directly integrated with the variable frequency drive, motor and control system in a single enclosure. The types of Smart Thermostat mainly include single-stage Smart Thermostat and multistage Smart Thermostat.

The prominent players in the global Smart Thermostat market are:

Nest Labs Inc., Texas Instruments Limited, Siemens Corporation, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., Ecobee Company, Control4 Corporation, Energate Inc

High Return on Investments and Energy Savings to Drive the Adoption of Smart Thermostats

The Smart thermostats have witnessed rapid growth in adoption in the developed nations, owing to increasing consumer interest in smart devices. While the industry initially focused on tech savvy consumers, growing adoption of smart homes and connected devices across consumer segments have propelled the adoption of smart thermostats. The market is experiencing boost with sales of smart home voice assistants, such as Amazon Echo, and Google smart home growing. Many companies are integrating compatibility with these systems enabling users to completely automate homes, while also building the abilities of smart thermostats, with consumers willing to take advantage of energy savings and automation. However, limited awareness in the developing nations is one of the major challenges, while slowdown in innovations is leading to a wide product category offering similar features.

Wi-Fi to Witness The Fastest Growth Over The Forecast Period

Wi-Fi has become one of the most widely used networks across the world, offering a range of Wi-Fi compatible devices. Also, the technology has the highest penetration rates in comparison with other deployment models with most of the residential, commercial, and industrial spaces enabled with Wi-Fi compatibility. Thus, Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats gain huge consumer demand, with an extensive compatibility across multiple devices. The Global shipment of Wi-Fi enabled smart devices was estimated to USD 65 million, in 2017. With most of the smart devices in market being Wi-Fi compatible, the demand for devices working on similar networks is growing. While many companies are offering devices with cross network compatibility that can operate on multiple technologies, such as NFC, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi is expected to remain the standard technology. Wi-Fi is expected to become the go-to technology, with next generation smart thermostat devices focused on smart home assistants, allowing many smart home assistants to work on Wi-Fi.

Key Developments in the Market

-January 2018 – Honeywell group had announced partnership with Whirlpool electronics at CES 2017. Whirlpools range of smart appliances are being integrated with Honeywell Wi-Fi smart thermostat systems. This move is expected to enable Honeywell further push its device compatibility, with the company joining Nest devices in terms of whirlpool smart appliance integration.

-November 2017 – Honeywell International introduced, Self-Monitored Smart Home Security System to safeguard and secure homes. The camera base station will enable enhancements in the future, such as facial recognition and wireless motion viewers, to provide expanded home coverage.

-September 2017 – Honeywell International and Lear Corporation developed an effective system to identify and validate the software commands. The companys software and security centers monitor in-vehicle network communications, and Lears electric gateways, and security modules can be effective toolset to detect, and report anomalies preceding the mechanical failure, or intentional hack of the vehicles.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

