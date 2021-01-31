Metal Cans Market: Growth Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Advancement Forecast To 2026

Global Metal Cans Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The metal cans market was valued at USD 53.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 61.37billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.23% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The product is gaining prominence due to its distinct features, such as resistance to transportation, hermetically sealed cover, and irregular handling, and easy recyclability.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc., Silgan Containers LLC, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Middle East Metal Can LLC, The Cary Company, Can-Pack S.A., Ardagh Group S.A., Al Watania For Containers Mfg. (CMC)

– The high recyclability of metal cans is one of the significant drivers of the market. Making products from recycled metals uses less energy, reduces carbon emissions, and uses less water compared with using raw materials.

– The rise in consumer awareness concerning the application of non-carcinogenic materials in packaging and increased demand for lightweight packing is generating high growth prospects for the metal cans market.

– However, due to the replacement possibility of polymer-based packaging materials, including polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), metal cans are witnessing a challenge in their usage.

Scope Of the Report

The metal can is a container for the distribution or storage of goods. It is composed of thin metal, which is prominently propelled by its growing use in food and beverage packaging. Due to changing lifestyle, growing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages requirement, rising disposable income, and rising need for processed foods are marking the growth of this market.

Canned Food Consumption to Drive the Market Growth

– The growing trend in the canned food market is innovations in packaging. With an increase in demand for chemical-free canned foods, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging. Many brands of canned food products have started offering food in BPA-free containers.

– The demand for sealed and tamper-proof steel container food is high, as they protect food from harmful bacteria. Also, due to hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers, canned food is expected to gain more importance.

– Canada has created a huge variety of products, ranging from ready-mixed frozen vegetables to concentrated fruit juices to frozen french fries. The demand for Canada’s pre-packaged, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables has soared in recent years. Current trends are driving the development of new products with longer shelf life and excellent sensory and processing qualities and the Canadian industry are in continuous improvements in its manufacturing processes to provide customers with the safest, premium quality products.

– Due to innovations in packaging, less preparation time and free from harmful bacteria, the canned food product is a good source of nutrients and will enhance the growth of metal can market in future.

North America to Hold a Significant Share in the Market

– Due to the rising demand for various healthy beverages, carbonated soft drinks, health drinks, and sucralose juices, North America is projected to positively impact the metal cans market demand over the forecast period. Also, industry growth is influenced by widespread promotional activities and research developments by various key players.

– In the United States, the food and retail industry is the key source driving the demand for the product. The number of superstores and grocery stores in the country is increasing and the increasing number of smaller households is the key factor for the growth in the food and retail sector of the country. Thus, it is directing the demand for smaller packaging units.

– The demand for metal cans has grown because of the lifestyle of people in the United States. People are busy with their hectic schedules, which gives them less time for cooking preparations and they prefer nutritious food that is ready-to-eat and can be prepared easily. Canned food serves this purpose by providing convenient packaging and ready-to-use food items. The growth of metal cans market will increase in future because of their ability to preserve the freshness and quality of food for a long time.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Recent key developments in the area are:

– Jan 2019 – Ball Corporation introduced a new technology at the ADF&PCD exhibition in Paris in January 2019, an event for the aerosol, dispensing, perfume and cosmetic packaging community. The company introduced its 360 aerosol can, that brought another dimension to can contouring, using a process that allowed custom shaping, symmetrically or asymmetrically, up to the full circumference of the can, ultimately benefiting both, brand owners and end consumers.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Metal Cans Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Metal Cans (2019-2025)

─Global Metal Cans Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

─Global Metal Cans Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Metal Cans Market Analysis by Application

─Global Metal Cans Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Metal Cans Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Metal Cans Market Forecast (2019-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Metal Cans report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Metal Cans product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

